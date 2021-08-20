Propy One Day Trading Volume Tops $86,575.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Propy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Propy has a market cap of $20.70 million and approximately $86,575.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00058013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.10 or 0.00821306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048603 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.