ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.58

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.58 and last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 11712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 369.8% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 117,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 92,151 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 74.0% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 65,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

