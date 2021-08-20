Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PB. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $70.29. The company had a trading volume of 244,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,971. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

