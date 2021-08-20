Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 347 ($4.53). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 344.20 ($4.50), with a volume of 254,560 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of £872.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 267.58.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

