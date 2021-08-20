Provoco Token (VOCO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $59,972.85 and approximately $61.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Provoco Token has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.80 or 0.00857644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048930 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

