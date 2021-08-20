Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Update

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PMD stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,635. Psychemedics has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 million, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMD. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Psychemedics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Psychemedics during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Psychemedics by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Psychemedics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

