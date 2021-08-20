Public Index Network Market Capitalization Achieves $11.65 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Public Index Network has a market cap of $11.65 million and $323,205.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded up 71.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00056916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00136158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00148030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,222.33 or 0.99998144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.91 or 0.00920119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.32 or 0.06609327 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

