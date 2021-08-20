Public Mint (MINT) Trading Down 19.9% Over Last Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $518,630.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

