Pundi X[new] Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00003606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $458.87 million and $53.77 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00056916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00136158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00148030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,222.33 or 0.99998144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.91 or 0.00920119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.32 or 0.06609327 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

