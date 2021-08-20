Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.83. Pure Multi-Family REIT shares last traded at C$8.73, with a volume of 36,800 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.73.

About Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN)

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

