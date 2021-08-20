Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.80

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.80 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 59.97 ($0.78). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 60.70 ($0.79), with a volume of 159,370 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PURP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purplebricks Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 120.80 ($1.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of £186.23 million and a PE ratio of 31.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.80.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

