Pylon Finance (PYLON) Price Tops $117.26

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Pylon Finance coin can now be bought for $117.26 or 0.00238224 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Pylon Finance has a market cap of $1.72 million and $6,284.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pylon Finance Coin Profile

Pylon Finance’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/#

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

