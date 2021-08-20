Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 936.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,931,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.83. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

