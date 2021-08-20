Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

NYSE:A opened at $167.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.07. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $169.08. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

