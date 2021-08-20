Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Lifted by Analyst

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Surgery Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $43.06 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after acquiring an additional 58,329 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,330,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

