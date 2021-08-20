QASH Price Reaches $0.0598 on Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $20.92 million and approximately $745,294.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0598 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.02 or 0.00846511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00048771 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002136 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

