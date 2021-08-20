Qcash (QC) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.18 million and $467.87 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00057702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00138441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00148670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,466.93 or 1.00008416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.83 or 0.00922001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.34 or 0.00702268 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

