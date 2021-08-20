QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.09. 5,913,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,110,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

