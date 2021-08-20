QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.3% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.09. 5,913,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,110,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

