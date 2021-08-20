Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 35,000 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38.
QLYS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.70. The stock had a trading volume of 381,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,014. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in Qualys by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after acquiring an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Qualys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $23,604,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
