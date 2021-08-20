Quantstamp (QSP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $608,955.00

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $33.94 million and $608,955.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00058678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.81 or 0.00847689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00048867 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

