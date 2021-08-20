QuarkChain (QKC) Hits Market Cap of $131.82 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $131.82 million and $11.58 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

