QuickSwap Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $760.52 or 0.01564720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $248.77 million and approximately $31.19 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00136511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00148420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,778.92 or 1.00359404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00935518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.25 or 0.06697457 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

