Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Bought by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Radian Group makes up 1.4% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Radian Group worth $20,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Radian Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 447,314 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Radian Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Radian Group by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 66,657 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RDN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.53. 1,052,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,898. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In other news, VP Mary Dickerson acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,484.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

