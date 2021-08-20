Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Shares Gap Down to $44.42

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.42, but opened at $37.05. Rafael shares last traded at $41.01, with a volume of 1,130 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82. The firm has a market cap of $702.36 million, a P/E ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 414.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rafael in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Rafael in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Rafael by 24.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rafael during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rafael by 27.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Company Profile (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

