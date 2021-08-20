Rai Reflex Index Price Tops $3.01 on Major Exchanges (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00006237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $60.83 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00058408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00141157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00148599 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,866.36 or 0.99191506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.56 or 0.00910885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.68 or 0.00710126 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 20,208,427 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

