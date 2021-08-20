Rally (RLY) Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Rally has a total market cap of $130.99 million and $6.73 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rally has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,334,675 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

