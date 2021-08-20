Rate3 Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $110,384.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. Rate3 has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $110,384.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.02 or 0.00846511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00048771 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

