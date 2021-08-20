Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Hits $4.83 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 13% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $3,487.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00056751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00136331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00147484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,012.29 or 1.00110842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.00919298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.49 or 0.06665901 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.