Raydium (RAY) Trading 58.2% Higher This Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. Raydium has a total market cap of $464.97 million and approximately $121.14 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $7.92 or 0.00016189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 58.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00137132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00148654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,820.81 or 0.99823468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.17 or 0.00920451 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.30 or 0.00718310 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,727,036 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.