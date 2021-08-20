Raymond James Lowers Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) to Market Perform

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
HTA stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $29.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
