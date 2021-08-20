Raymond James Lowers Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) to Market Perform

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

HTA stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

