Raymond James Reiterates “C$17.00” Price Target for Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) received a C$17.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 121.35% from the stock’s current price.

NSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Nomad Royalty stock traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,366. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.34 and a 12 month high of C$18.90. The company has a market cap of C$435.12 million and a P/E ratio of 34.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

