Realio Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.32 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Realio Network has a market cap of $9.32 million and $436,819.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00147694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,899.93 or 1.00060662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.43 or 0.00925769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.29 or 0.00706546 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.