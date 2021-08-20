Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT):

8/16/2021 – Planet Fitness was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Planet Fitness was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported second-quarter 2021 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. However, the top and the bottom lines surged 241.1% and 165.6% year over year, respectively. During second-quarter 2021, the company witnessed an uptick in membership sign-ups. The momentum was primarily fueled by people recognizing the importance of self-care amid the pandemic scenario. This along with the initiation of 1 month free and no commitment (in May) and Black Card flash sale (in June) as well as store reopenings added to the upside. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Moreover, slowdown in new store developments and remodels as well as lower replacement equipment sales due to the pandemic are a concern.”

8/10/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $93.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Planet Fitness was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.

7/23/2021 – Planet Fitness is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Planet Fitness is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE PLNT opened at $68.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.55, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.45.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,744,000 after acquiring an additional 44,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,294,000 after acquiring an additional 352,497 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after acquiring an additional 316,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

