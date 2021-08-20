Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT):
- 8/16/2021 – Planet Fitness was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/10/2021 – Planet Fitness was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported second-quarter 2021 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. However, the top and the bottom lines surged 241.1% and 165.6% year over year, respectively. During second-quarter 2021, the company witnessed an uptick in membership sign-ups. The momentum was primarily fueled by people recognizing the importance of self-care amid the pandemic scenario. This along with the initiation of 1 month free and no commitment (in May) and Black Card flash sale (in June) as well as store reopenings added to the upside. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Moreover, slowdown in new store developments and remodels as well as lower replacement equipment sales due to the pandemic are a concern.”
- 8/10/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $93.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2021 – Planet Fitness was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.
- 7/23/2021 – Planet Fitness is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/29/2021 – Planet Fitness is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE PLNT opened at $68.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.55, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.45.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
