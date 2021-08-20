Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Senior (SNIRF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Senior (OTCMKTS: SNIRF) recently:

8/20/2021 – Senior was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/19/2021 – Senior was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Senior was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2021 – Senior was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Senior had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/5/2021 – Senior was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – Senior was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Senior was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Senior was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/17/2021 – Senior was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Senior was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom."

6/24/2021 – Senior was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/22/2021 – Senior was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating.

SNIRF opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.45. Senior plc has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

