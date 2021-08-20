Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Shyft Group (SHYF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF):

8/13/2021 – The Shyft Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

8/10/2021 – The Shyft Group is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – The Shyft Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

8/9/2021 – The Shyft Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2021 – The Shyft Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

7/8/2021 – The Shyft Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

7/1/2021 – The Shyft Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $41.57. 2,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,182. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get The Shyft Group Inc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,411,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.