Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amazon.com (AMZN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN):

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $4,300.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $4,000.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,187.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,477.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Amazoncom Inc alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.