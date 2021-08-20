Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amazon.com (AMZN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN):
- 7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
- 7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $4,300.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $4,000.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/24/2021 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,187.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,477.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
