Recro Pharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,469 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,131% compared to the average volume of 363 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Recro Pharma stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $116.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Recro Pharma has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

