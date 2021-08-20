Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires 108,618 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $73.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.