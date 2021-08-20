Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 122,199 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 486.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.