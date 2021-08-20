Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $472.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,597. The stock has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $476.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

