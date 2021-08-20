Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 0.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $70.12. The stock had a trading volume of 718,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,920,976. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

