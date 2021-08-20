Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 167,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 159.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $129.08. The stock had a trading volume of 37,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,202. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

