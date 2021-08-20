Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Mastercard by 77.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 181,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 61,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $355.57. The stock had a trading volume of 120,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,026. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.76. The company has a market cap of $350.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

