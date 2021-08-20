Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $18.31 Million Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034,495 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust makes up about 2.4% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $18,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth $1,130,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth $348,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 568.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 38,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

