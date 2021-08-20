Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,243. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

