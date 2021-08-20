Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 0.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

Shares of BLK traded up $16.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $920.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $924.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $883.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

