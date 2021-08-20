Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $28.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 498.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.8% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,467. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

