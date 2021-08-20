Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mondelez International by 633.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after buying an additional 4,792,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,449,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,471,000 after buying an additional 1,087,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

