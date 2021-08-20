Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,463,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $109.75. 5,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,330. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

